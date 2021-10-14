Raven B. Young is the first recipient of a new scholarship at Great Plains Technology Center.
The full-year scholarship was made available through a $100,000 endowment provided by Clayton L. and Cecilia Green. The scholarship was awarded at a banquet celebrating the school’s 50th anniversary last week.
Young is a student in the school’s surgical technology program. She also works at MedExpress Urgent Care as an associate patient coordinator and at Southwestern Medical Center as a sitter as needed.
Young started volunteering at Comanche County Memorial Hospital as a Volunteen when she was 14 years old. She plans to eventually become a certified registered nurse anesthetist.