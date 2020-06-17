The City of Lawton has a new city attorney, but he won’t be starting his duties before Nov. 1.
City Council members voted unanimously last week to hire John Ratliff as city attorney, but specified Ratliff won’t begin his duties until sometime between Nov. 1 and Feb. 1, 2021. After the meeting, city officials said Ratliff would assume his work as the City of Lawton’s lead attorney “upon completion of obligations to the U.S. military.”
In the meantime, Deputy City Attorney Tim Wilson will continue as acting city attorney. Wilson assumed those duties last fall when former Acting City Attorney Bob Ross, an attorney with a private practice, completed his tenure with the city.
Ratliff will be paid $135,000 a year plus benefits. As city attorney, Ratliff will head the city attorney’s office for the City of Lawton. He also is one of four city administrators who work for the council, meaning he is hired and fired by a vote of the council and mayor.
According to city administrators, Ratliff is a graduate of the Oklahoma City University School of Law and brings more than 20 years of executive and leadership experience to the City of Lawton. He has served as legal counsel in various levels of the military, with areas of practice to include international law, regulatory compliance, administrative law, criminal and administrative investigations and fiscal law.
His military awards include the Bronze Star, Army Meritorious Service Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal and Afghanistan Campaign Medal.
Ratliff will replace former City Attorney Frank Jensen, who resigned as city attorney in August 2019 but continued to work on legal issues for the city under the supervision of the city manager until his retirement in March 2020. Jensen’s resignation came before notification of tort claims and discrimination charges filed by five female employees of the city attorneys office who allege misconduct conducted by Jensen and say city officials were aware of those allegations and took no action. The council hasn’t taken action against those claims by employees.