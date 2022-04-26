The question isn’t whether cost for city services will go up, but by how much.
City of Lawton administrators provided the unwelcome news Monday during their initial briefing on the city budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1. Spring traditionally is the time city staff presents its preliminary proposals for departmental expenditures and projected revenues, and this year the message was plain: Costs for supplies and materials have risen so much, city staff is recommending the fees for city services — including utility bills — go up 15 percent to offset the cost of doing the public’s business.
The 15 percent recommendation may not be the council’s ultimate decision, but city administrators made plain some increase is necessary.
“We’ve got to have an increase in utilities this year,” said Finance Director Joe Don Dunham.
While council members didn’t reject the idea of utility rate increases outright, they did question how large that increase should be. Part of that was due to arguments by Ward 8 Councilman Randy Warren and Ward 6 Councilman Sean Fortenbaugh, who said city staff must first look at other fees charged for city services, charges ranging from renting pavilions in city parks and adopting pets from the animal shelter, to reviewing construction plans and paying for legal notices.
City staff and the council’s Fee Committee already has been analyzing those fees and looking at increases of 7.5 percent in existing fees and adding some new fees. It’s the same base-level increase that city administrators calculated for “charges for service,” a funding category that includes water, sewer and refuse charges. It also is the same increase in the Consumer Price Index (CPI); at least, it was at the end of February. The CPI has continued to increase and now is between 8.5 and 9 percent, with some economists predicting it will be 15 percent by February 2023, said City Manager Michael Cleghorn as he explained that is the reason staff is recommending an increase.
Fortenbaugh said the council can’t charge its citizens 15 percent more for utilities and not charge everyone who pays city fees the same percentage increase. He said city staff should look at increasing those fees by 15 percent and calculate the resulting revenue increase, then see if utilities still need to go up 15 percent.
“I still recommend 15 percent on utilities,” Dunham said, who, like Cleghorn, argued the 15 percent will allow the city to cover the cost increase inflation has provoked in materials and supplies while still allow funds to be put into the city’s emergency fund.
Cleghorn said city administrators will analyze those fees and calculate the effect of a 15 percent increase, then see if utilities still need to increase by 15 percent or if they could stay at a 7.5 percent increase. Cleghorn’s prediction: it will be a number in between.
Cleghorn and Dunham said the driving factor is inflation, which has steadily increased since February 2021 (when it was about 2 percent) into February 2022 (when it was about 8 percent) to today’s figure approaching 9 percent. Federal economists predict a CPI increase reaching as high as 15 percent by February 2023, or maybe only 6-7 percent if the Federal Reserve takes quick action.
“I think it it will be in the double digits by July, the way it’s going,” Dunham said.
That affects the costs of almost everything.
The cost increases are acute in the Public Works and Public Utilities Departments, where personnel are responsible for things such as water, sewer and city streets. The average cost increase for the chemicals needed to treat drinking water and wastewater is 57 percent, with some topping out at a 94.7 percent increase (sulfuric acid, used to lower the pH level in wastewater) and 87.7 percent (sodium hydroxide, used to raise the pH level in drinking water). The costs are just as bad on the building side of the city, where the cost of 36-inch pipe has increased 111 percent, while 10-inch pipe has increased 73 percent.
“Inflation is absolutely burdening our staff’s ability to operate,” said Cleghorn, saying city departments already have seen the effect as they buy the materials they need this year.