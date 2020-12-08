A confessed rapist will have to serve 20 years in prison and register as a sex offender for an October 2019 assault of his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend.
Dolphin Wesley Cornelius Hock, 23, of Wichita Falls, Texas, pleaded guilty in October to two felony counts of kidnapping, assault with a dangerous weapon, first-degree rape and a misdemeanor count of domestic abuse, assault and battery.
On Monday, District Judge Irma Newburn sentenced Hock to serve 20 years in prison for the rape count along with concurrent sentences of 10 years for the assault and one year for the misdemeanor, records indicate. He also will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.
Hock pleaded guilty to the Oct. 19, 2019, incident involving his ex-girlfriend. According to the probable cause affidavit, Hock came into the woman’s home she then shared with her current boyfriend, pointed a handgun and threatened to kill them both. He head-butted the woman and shot the hallway floor before striking the man in the head with the gun.
Hock threatened the man and his family if he went to police, the affidavit states. He then let the man leave.
Hock dragged the woman to the bedroom by her hair and then raped her before leaving. He was arrested a week later for another warrant and was in custody when investigators caught up with him on the rape and kidnapping case.