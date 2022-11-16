DUNCAN — Accused of raping and impregnating a 14-year-old girl, a Walters man is wanted by law enforcement.
Investigators said he admitted his part through a notarized statement.
A felony arrest warrant was issued Tuesday in Stephens County District Court for Ben Joseph Russell, 21, for a felony count of second-degree rape, records indicate.
The crime is punishable by up to 15 years in prison and, due to the nature of the charge, 85 percent of any sentence would have to be served before consideration for parole.
Stephens County Sheriff’s Deputy Leslie Richardson stated he spoke with the 14-year-old girl on Nov. 9. She was approximately 17 weeks and three days pregnant at that time, the warrant affidavit states. She said she’d been sexually assaulted by Russell.
The girl said Russell had sent her a friend request through SnapChat at the end of July and they spoke for a few days before he asked to meet in person. She said he claimed to be 16 years old, the affidavit states.
Russell picked the girl up one night after, the girl said, she sneaked out of the house. When he picked her up, the girl said, Russell didn’t look like a 16-year-old boy but “a grown man,” Richardson stated. She said he drove her down Fuller Road, just past 58th Street, when he pulled off the road.
After kissing the girl, she said, Russell took off her shorts and told her to get in the back seat, according to the affidavit. Once there, she said he pushed her head down in the seat and raped her, Richardson stated.
The girl said she tried to raise her head but Russell continued pushing it down while continuing to rape her, the affidavit states. He stopped when another vehicle passed and, she said, he then got out of the back and took her home. He took her near her home and watched her walk back to her house.
Following the incident, the girl said Russell blocked her on SnapChat. She tried to add him back to tell him she was pregnant but was unsuccessful. After messaging his sister through another social media site, he got back in contact with her, the affidavit states. When told of the pregnancy, she said Russell he said, “he wasn’t ready for a family,” Richardson stated.
The girl said Russell told her not to say anything about the pregnancy. According to the affidavit, she said he gave her $120 “two or three times” and would put it in her mailbox. She said she used the money to buy baby stuff.
A notary was contacted by investigators. She said Russell met her on Oct. 21 to conduct the signing of an agreement. “The notarized statement stated, ‘I give up my rights to that kid and I’ll pay the $120 every two weeks,’” the affidavit states.