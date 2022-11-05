A 42-year-old Elgin man was bound over for trial Thursday for allegations he raped a then-6-year-old in 2015.

Following a preliminary hearing, Comanche County Special District Judge Susan Zwaan ruled there was enough evidence to bind Bennie Warren McCurtain, a.k.a. Benny, over for trial on felony counts of first-degree and lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16, records indicate.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.