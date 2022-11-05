A 42-year-old Elgin man was bound over for trial Thursday for allegations he raped a then-6-year-old in 2015.
Following a preliminary hearing, Comanche County Special District Judge Susan Zwaan ruled there was enough evidence to bind Bennie Warren McCurtain, a.k.a. Benny, over for trial on felony counts of first-degree and lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16, records indicate.
McCurtain is accused of sexual misconduct with the girl in June 2015, according to the probable affidavit. The girl told investigators she was lying on the couch when McCurtain laid behind her, pulled his pants down and rubbed himself on her. He stopped because someone came back to the house, she said.
The girl told investigators McCurtain had also molested her on separate occasions in Fletcher and at his Elgin mobile home, the affidavit states.
Oklahoma Department of Corrections records indicate McCurtain received two felony convictions in Cotton County in December 2004 for assault and/or battery with a dangerous weapon.
After making his initial court appearance in April 2021, McCurtain has been free on $35,000 bond, according to records. He returns to court at 9 a.m. Nov. 17 for his formal arraignment.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.