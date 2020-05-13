Police are investigating allegations of kidnapping and rape after a woman said she’d been held against her will and raped repeatedly.
Officers were called around 7:45 p.m. Monday to Comanche County Memorial Hospital on the report of a sexual assault and made contact with the woman.
She said that she’d met up with an acquaintance around 6 p.m. Sunday at a home in the 1800/1900 block of Northwest Williams Avenue. According to the report, shortly after arriving, she said two men held her down while the acquaintance known only as “Brandon” and another man she heard called “K” took turns sexually assaulting her. Following the rape, she said they locked her inside a closet for several hours until the door “suddenly opened” and she fled around 3 a.m. Monday.
Clothing evidence was collected for analysis and the woman was scheduled for a S.A.N.E. (Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner) exam for Tuesday morning. According to the report, the woman was told not to shower and to contact police to get transport to the S.A.N.E. exam center.