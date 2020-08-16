NAME: Randy Warren
ADDRESS: 6513 NW Columbia
OCCUPATION: Co-owner of Warren’s Imports and Ward 8 incumbent since 2017 (but has served other terms as the Ward 8 councilman)
1. What are the most pressing needs in Ward 8 and how would you address them?
We need jobs more than anything. The council and mayor brought forward a very comprehensive Capital Improvement Program and the citizens saw fit to pass the measure. We will begin 2021 with a plan to implement each project area such as parks, roads, sewer and water improvement. But we need jobs. I have been working on economic development opportunities and I will continue to focus my efforts to see those opportunities come to fruition. If we can add jobs, we can attract more retail and with more retail we will have more funds to improve our city. Sidewalks will still be an important and ongoing project across Ward 8 as will cleaning up the blighted properties. I hope to encourage and help more areas in Ward 8 to form Neighborhood Watch Groups. Meeting, knowing and working with our neighbors is one of the first ways we can take control of neighborhoods and reduce the crime in our area and in our city. Working together we can cleanup our ward in more ways than one.
2. Lawton is facing challenges in this year’s budget because of the effects the COVID-19 pandemic has had on business activities and residents. What changes need to be made in city operations to ensure a balanced budget?
The COVID pandemic has forced us all to become more efficient in the way we work at home and at our jobs. The City of Lawton is no different. We had to change some priorities and learn to do more with less. The city manager and his staff have done a good job at the close of last budget year and the beginning of this budget year in reducing department spending and adhering to the hiring freeze and this put the city in a good position to react to whatever the virus throws in our path. We as a council and city must remain vigil in all ways because we are in uncharted waters. We don’t know from one week to the next what may happen that is out of our control that might change that way we must govern or do business. The virus has presented us some areas where we have been able to make lemonade from the lemons it put on our table. We have learned some new business practices and deployed some new technology that we will be able to carry over into the non-COVID world that will allow us to be even more efficient.