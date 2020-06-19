Name: Randy Talley
Party: Republican
Residence: Chickasha
Occupation: Communications
Randy Talley said he is a communications leader and business advocate with 38 years in professional communications, working as a leader in community development, education and charity.
“I am committed to building responsible, sustainable government,” Talley said. “We Oklahomans live in the most prosperous time in history, in a strong economy with great potential for growth. If we can’t get this right … if we can’t manage our success … if we can’t build a path to excellence for our children, there’s something wrong.”
For more information about Randy Talley visit https://www.randytalley.com