For the residents of the Ranch Oaks neighborhood in Lawton, community has always held a special meaning.
"Ranch Oaks is like a small, close-knit family," Lawton City Councilwoman Onreka Johnson said.
Johnson, who once lived in Ranch Oaks, said the closeness of the neighborhood means that "everyone looks out for everyone else."
"I have not seen it in any of the other communities," Johnson said.
On Saturday, the Ranch Oaks neighborhood is opening itself up to the entire city of Lawton during its Second Annual Memorial Observance.
Last year's service was created as a way to memorialize the dead and celebrate the living within the neighborhood. This year, the community is opening the observance up city-wide.
"The advantage of opening it up is to be able to show each community and division in the city this close-knit, family-like environment, and how they can duplicate it," Johnson said.
The Rev. John Marsh, who originally moved into the area with his family as a child and then moved back 43 years later as an adult, is a member of the Ranch Oaks Association, a sort of unofficial homeowners association for the neighborhood.
For Marsh, the continuation of the memorial observance is important because it celebrates the history of the neighborhood.
"A large percentage of Ranch Oaks when I moved in was veterans," Marsh said.
For Marsh, this celebration is a way to honor not just those veterans, but everyone who has been lost over the last year.
The observance will include a reading of names in memoriam. The names were submitted over the last several weeks from across the city.
The observance will not be a strictly somber affair. There will be guest speakers, music and food as well as special performances.
"Seeing this grow into something bigger, something that is citywide where, you know, anyone in any community can come together to memorialize their loved ones is a great thing," Marsh said.
After the names of the dead are read, balloons will be released. Everyone is invited to the memorial observance.