The close-knit families from the Ranch Oaks neighborhood came together Saturday to remember those lost, while renewing bonds that build community.
Bettye Gaines, one of the many neighborhood elders who helped organize the day’s memorial observance at George Lee Park, beamed from underneath her wide-brimmed green hat. She said the event built on the bonds formed with last year’s first event.
While remembering those friends and neighbors who have died, the event offered these friends and neighbors an opportunity to come together and celebrate who they are and where they come from.
While breaking apart slices of pizza for the hungry souls who came out, LaDonnia Daughtery said there’s just something special about Ranch Oaks: it’s home.
“I grew up in this neighborhood,” she said, “moved to Dallas two times and I still live on Arbuckle.”
Eloise Paul was tempting the thirsty with a variety of drink options. A member of the neighborhood since 1965, she said that though the numbers attending weren’t quite like the first year, the energy was stronger.
“There’s a good spirit,” she said. “We’re all neighbors here.”
From friends sitting on park benches in the shade chatting, to a quartet playing a game of “H-O-R-S-E” on the basketball court, smiles were a constant in every direction.
Nikki Foxx was holding her own while shooting hoops with Raja Kittel, Amayah Copeland and Jalenann Robertson. Originally from the neighborhood, Foxx said the call of friends and family always beckons.
“I always come back to visit,” she said. “This neighborhood will always be home.”
That’s the spirit Deondre Gaines and the other organizers hoped would spark.
“It feels great,” he said. “It was a great feeling today.”
For those who live in or grew up in the neighborhood, the event offered a chance to reconnect with roots. Gaines said a balloon launch offered an opportunity.
“Each balloon had the name of our passed neighbors,” he said. “With the launch, we’re releasing them to fly to heaven.”
Ranch Oaks Association President, the Rev. John Marsh, said the neighborhood event is intended to return that connection he’s known in all his time living in the neighborhood, first as a child and, after moving away, returning 43 years later. It’s home, he said.
“It’s a regeneration of what’s supposed to come with networking and the community for a positive show of love.”