Ranch Oak is one of the oldest neighborhoods in Lawton. To honor those residents who passed away as well as the elderly, the 3rd Annual Ranch Oak Association’s Memorial Day event will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at George M. Lee Park at Southwest Belmont Avenue.

Ranch Oak Association President the Rev. John Marsh said that it’s not only about those who served in the military, but everybody who served the community, such as firefighters or nurses, among many others.

