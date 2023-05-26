Ranch Oak is one of the oldest neighborhoods in Lawton. To honor those residents who passed away as well as the elderly, the 3rd Annual Ranch Oak Association’s Memorial Day event will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at George M. Lee Park at Southwest Belmont Avenue.
Ranch Oak Association President the Rev. John Marsh said that it’s not only about those who served in the military, but everybody who served the community, such as firefighters or nurses, among many others.
“We want to be collaborate to everybody who has lost a loved one,” Marsh said. “It’s a global outreach, and we want to get everybody involved. Everybody should feel included.”
The theme of this year’s Memorial Observance is, “we will remember our loved ones.”
“There will be food, music and a celebration after the ceremony,” Lawton City Councilwoman Onreka Johnson, a supporter of the neighborhood, said.
People had the opportunity to donate $10 for each name submitted for the Memorial List. For each name submitted, a balloon will be released. A gift keychain flashlights will be given to those who submitted a name. Limited T-shirts will be available for sale.