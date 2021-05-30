When dozens gathered Saturday at George M. Lee Park, it was meant as a remembrance for friends and neighbors lost over the past year.
But, according to event organizer Betty Gaines, its intention is to help regrow the bonds of community for the neighbors around Ranch Oak Boulevard. From under her bright blue sunhat, she believed the beautiful weather was another sign this was the right thing to do.
“It is the right time,” she said. “This is the beginning of something more continuing.”
Gaines noted the Ranch Oak Memorial Observance, held at the park at the corner of Southwest 6th Street and Belmont Avenue, was intended to be a get-together. More essentially, she said, it offered opportunity for neighbors “reuniting.”
The last year has led many neighbors to isolate to avoid COVID-19. While in their homes, Gaines recognized that many friends and neighbors are now gone from its ravage. She said a core part of the day is to remember them.
But the day’s spirit is felt in remembering they are part of a community that remains, according to Gaines.
“We’re still here,” she said.
Following a service featuring several songs, speakers and local ministers, a family fun day would follow at the lush park. Gaines believes Saturday’s event is the beginning of an annual tradition.
The Rev. James E. Thornton opened the ceremony with prayer. He provided a heartfelt call for community.
“We have been blessed! Hallelujah!” he exclaimed. “We come repairing bridge and building bridges this morning.”
Diligently preparing hot dogs and hamburgers on the big grill, David Butler and Larry Perry knew they had an important job. With between 80 and 90 dogs and patties each, they were responsible with feeding a lot of appetites.
As members of the Frontier Masonic Lodge No. 48, serving others is the core of their purpose, Butler said.
“We just enjoy doing this,” he said. “We like to help the community as much as we can wherever we can.”
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.