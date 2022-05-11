The Ranch Oak Association is accepting submissions for names to be added to the memorial list which will be read at The Second Annual Ranch Oak Memorial Observance of Loved Ones.
The observance will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 28 in the George Lee Park on Southwest Belmont Avenue.
A balloon will be released in the park for each name and a gift pin will be given out for each name as well.
The deadline to add a name to the list is May 21. The fee to add a name to the list is $10.
Refreshments will be served. Lawn chairs are encouraged.
For more information, contact Ellouise Love at 585-1619.