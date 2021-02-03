Ramirez makes Dean's List Kim McConnell kim.mcconnell@swoknews.com Feb 3, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Christian Ramirez, Cache, qualified for the Dean’s List for the Fall 2020 semester at Northern Michigan University.The designation is given to students who maintain a grade point average of 3.50 to 3.99. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Multimedia News Waiting for second dose News featured Sledding on Cameron Hill Most Popular Articles Collections ArticlesLawton woman causes disturbance over sandwichStephens County teens accused of shooting with intent to kill, videoing incidentFrom the Redder Dirt Files: A Duncan Newspaper family slain for son's greedArmy Chief of Staff brought the Army’s “People First” message to Fort Sill last weekMan makes million dollar effort to stop Lawton dollar store theftLawton woman can't 'cash a break' with fake check, methLawton man robbed of bag of $6,000Lawton woman claims her daughter intimidated her into giving over $15,500Benefit for injured musician brings out best in Southwest OklahomaLawton man accused of lewdly touching teen CollectionsWaiting for second dose