Rally held in honor of Jenessa Thompson

A rally was held Thursday night in Cyril for Jenessa Thompson. Thompson, 15, was critically injured when a goalpost collapsed and fell onto her head as she was posing for pictures with her cheerleading, Tuesday.
Thompson had to be airlifted to the University of Oklahoma Medical Center, where she was admitted to the intensive care unit with massive trauma to her head and jaw.
Over 150 friends and family showed up to the event, hosted by Thomson’s uncle, Davy Thompson, who led the group in prayer and provided live music.
“She’s alive and that’s the number one thing,” Davy Thompson said. She’s in good spirits and talking and she’s excited to come home.”
Mr. Thompson went on to describe Jenessa’s injuries, saying she had several skull fractures that doctors expected to heal on their own, but of greatest concern was the possible loss of eyesight in her right eye. Mr. Thompson said she suffered severe damage to the Occipital bone which damaged nerves going to the effected eye. He said doctors were unsure if the damage is permanent or not. “We’re giving it to god. That’s why we’re here tonight.”
Debbie Thompson, Jenessa’s grandmother said the teen was in good spirits, but cried for the first time since the Tuesday incident when she found out she may have to sit out the upcoming basketball season.
She cried when she found out she may not play,” Mrs. Thompson said. “She’s worked so hard to be a starter and she just knew this was her year. She’s so strong that I believe she may not be there that first week, but she will be after that though.”
Mrs. Thompson said the family hasn’t considered what this is going to cost but they have set up GoFundMe account for those wishing to donate as well as an account at All America Bank in Cyril.
To donate through GoFundMe please visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/pray-for-jenessa
or visit any All America Bank.