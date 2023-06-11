You will seldom hear a farmer complain about rain, but recent spotty showers have made it harder for area wheat growers get their product to the various grain elevators in Southwest Oklahoma.

Wednesday’s tour of some of the area’s fields south of Lawton showed widely varied conditions and it seemed the H.E. Bailey Turnpike was the dividing line of sorts. West and south of I-44 near Grandfield and Ahpeahtone west of Walters, there were still fields uncut, waiting for a few days of hot sun and wind.

Recommended for you