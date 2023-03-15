DUNCAN — A new exhibit at the Stephens County Historical Museum isn’t just blowing smoke.
The new photographic exhibit “Smoke Over Oklahoma: The Railroad Photographs of Preston George” is on display until April 30 at the museum, 1402 W. Beech.
Updated: March 15, 2023 @ 5:21 am
The 25 images displayed include a number of different railroad lines that passed through Oklahoma, such as the Katy and the Frisco, and the heavier duty locomotives of the Kansas City Southern and the Santa Fe lines.
This presentation also features images of various metro lines and trolleys.
The exhibit has partnered with the 905 Museum, the train museum next door to the Historical Museum in Fuqua Park. Help also was provided from the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center to bring this exhibition to fruition.
Roy Grabman, of the 905 Museum, will give a brief talk, followed by a question and answer period at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Grabman spent 41 years as a logistics specialist and has a bachelor of science degree in transportation from the University of Baltimore, and is president of the Model Railroad Association.
The 905 Museum also will have a model train on display at the Historical Museum during this exhibit.
The Stephens County Historical Museum is free to visit and is open from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.
