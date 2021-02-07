Reynolds Army Health Clinic (RAHC) has transitioned into the first tier of Phase 1C in the COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan.
This move opens vaccine eligibility to TRICARE beneficiaries age 65 and older.
For those needing to schedule a second dose, RAHC has received the Pfizer vaccine only, Fort Sill officials said. RAHC will be unable to administer a second dose for those who received the Moderna vaccine.
Vaccine distribution is by appointment only, a Fort Sill spokesperson said in a press release. There will be no walk-in slots available at this time. Scheduling is open and all appointments are available on a first come, first served basis.
The clinic is expecting a high volume of calls for scheduling the vaccine, and some may experience a longer-than-normal wait time when calling the appointment line.
Call the RAHC appointment line at (833) 286-3732 to schedule a vaccine appointment.