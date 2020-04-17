To help stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus, Reynolds Army Health Clinic (RAHC) continues to take steps to contain the spread and mitigate the impact of the virus.
Some services within the clinic have modified operations, limited availability or are temporarily unavailable. Along with these changes, RAHC has implemented a curbside drop-off and pick-up pharmacy service. As of April 15 the RAHC Main Pharmacy offers curbside drive-through prescription drop-off at the south entrance and pick up at the southwest parking lot.
“The drive-through process will work very similar to the current drop-off process at the main pharmacy, but will allow our patients to stay in their vehicles for drop-off and pick-up, and help to minimize patient traffic and contact inside the Clinic,” said Lt. Col. Don Yamashita, the chief of pharmacy at RAHC.
Patients simply need to drive up to the south entrance loop to initiate the prescription process. Pharmacy staff will be outside to ensure that the drop-off form is correctly filled out with paper prescriptions or e-prescription information that have been sent to the RAHC Pharmacy.
Patients can then return four hours later where they will be directed to park in the adjacent southwest parking lot to pick up their prescription.
Patients who drop off their prescriptions before noon will have a pick-up time later the same day, and patients who drop off their prescriptions after noon will receive their prescriptions the next business day after 9 a.m. The RAHC Pharmacy’s automated refill line at 580-558-2442/2443 and TRICARE Online are available for prescription refills which will be available for drive-through pick-up 48 hours after the prescription is called in.
The prescription drop-off boxes will still be available in the main pharmacy and outside the east entrance of the clinic for patients with new prescriptions as well as patients with written prescriptions from off-post providers.
The prescription process will remain unchanged for pediatric patients and the urgent care clinic. Exceptions to the prescription drop-off policy are made for acutely ill patients who have been prescribed antibiotics, physically disabled patients and patients in a student status. The automated refill line will prompt you if you would like to pick up the prescription at the “Pharmissary” or the drive-through pick-up.
The top priority for Reynolds Army Health Clinic continues to be the health and safety of the soldiers, family members and retirees of the Fort Sill community. As such, RAHC has shifted much of its staff to support the COVID-19 mission and its primary care clinic.
You may notice that some specialty services are limited or temporarily available. Currently, the urgent care clinic, the AIT clinic and the laboratory have not had any reduction in services.
The family medicine, pediatrics and internal medicine clinics are now only seeing acute appointments. These can be scheduled next day and same day. These clinics also have expanded their virtual appointment capabilities.
Specialty clinics — to include radiology, preventative medicine, physical exams, pain management, nutrition care, neurology, dermatology and behavioral health — have limited or reduced services. Clinics that currently have urgent services only are audiology, chiropractic, occupational therapy, optometry and physical therapy.
There are no services currently available at the Health Readiness Center, to include periodic health assessments (PHAs), podiatry, the sleep clinic and tobacco cessation. PHAs can now be scheduled in primary care by calling the RAHC appointment line at 833-286-3732.
If any appointments are canceled clinics will notify patients that they will either be rescheduled or referred to the local TRICARE network.
Any changes in specialty clinics due to COVID-19 will be sent to the local TRICARE network or rescheduled to a later date. Those patients will receive a notification in the mail from TRICARE or a call from the specialty clinic or RAHC Referral Management.
Please contact the clinic at 833-286-3732 if you have any questions concerning the availability of appointments or services. You can also reach the clinic through the RAHC Facebook page or the RAHC app.