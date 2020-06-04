Reynolds Army Health Clinic (RAHC) is implementing several updates to services in an effort to better serve its beneficiaries as the staff starts to establish its new normal.
Starting Monday, primary care, including pediatrics and internal medicine, will be open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., with expanded appointments available for routine and wellness care.
Appointments can be made by calling the appointment line at (833) 286-3732 or online at www.TRICAREOnline.com. This includes periodic health exams (PHAs) for active duty service members and school/sports physicals for school-age children.
Reynolds’ healthcare teams will continue to assess each appointment to determine if the appointment can be conducted virtually. If the appointment can be conducted virtually, the healthcare team will contact each patient to discuss.
The staff will continue to monitor waiting room occupancy and make adjustments based on force health protection conditions.
The immunization clinic will continue to offer routine vaccinations on a walk-in basis; however, allergy shots will be available by appointment only for the immediate future. To schedule an appointment for allergy shots call the RAHC appointment line at 833-286-3732.
In addition to the updates in primary care the RAHC Main Pharmacy will discontinue curbside services Friday. Effective Monday, the Pharmissary will be the primary location for picking up refills. For those who may be unfamiliar with the Pharmissary, it is located adjacent to the Commissary at 1719 Macomb Road. Beneficiaries can pick up refills approximately four hours after drop-off; prescriptions dropped-off after 1 p.m. will be ready for pick-up the following morning after 9 a.m.
Prescriptions refills can also be placed at www.TRICAREOnline.com and will be ready for pick-up at the Pharmissary 48 hours (two business days) after they are submitted.
The Pharmissary can be reached at 580-442-2013, and its hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Saturday.
The Pharmissary will be the only pick-up option available for the automated refill line, 580-558-2442, starting Monday. It will offer refill services from 9 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Saturdays starting June 13.
The Main Pharmacy will continue mandatory prescription drop-off for new prescriptions and prescription renewals. The Pharmacy will continue filling new prescriptions at the main pharmacy for urgent and acutely ill patients, pediatrics, trainees, and physically disabled and high-risk patients, and will offer appointment-based pick-up for high-risk patients at the Main Pharmacy and Pharmissary by calling (558-2442/2443, option 5, for RAHC Main Pharmacy and 442-2013 for Pharmissary).
Hours of operation for the Main Pharmacy are 8:15 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Saturday. The RAHC Pharmacy would like to thank all beneficiaries for their patience and support as the staff transitions to the Pharmissary to better serve Fort Sill.
Please contact RAHC at 833-286-3732 if you have any questions concerning the availability of appointments or services. You can also reach the clinic through the RAHC Facebook page or the RAHC app.