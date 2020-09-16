“It is our honor to serve you.” These words are at the heart of the newly formed Customer Experience Team at Reynolds Army Health Clinic.
“2020 has been a difficult year for everyone,” said Col. David Zinnante, Reynolds’ commander. “Now, more than ever, the soldiers, family members and retirees that we serve are looking to their health care professionals to provide guidance and stability in the midst of this health crisis.”
In the continuing effort to provide safe, high-quality, accessible, patient-centered health care, Reynolds has recently implemented several customer experience initiatives. According to Sgt. 1st Class Brian Vestal, the newly minted chief experience officer, the choice to use Customer Experience instead of Patient Experience was a deliberate one.
“We want to ensure that each person that walks our facilities has an exceptional experience regardless of their reason for visit,” said Vestal. “This goes for both our beneficiaries and staff. We are honored by the calling we have answered and the service we offer to our customers. Our understanding that we are here to serve is what we want to impart to both patients and staff. This is how we are making a conscious effort to ensure that we provide the highest quality of care possible.”
The most noticeable improvement to the customer experience is the new and improved Interactive Customer Evaluation, or ICE, system for RAHC. “We have completely overhauled the way we receive our ICE comments,” said Vestal. “Each clinic now has a new ICE placard with a QR code that you scan with your phone, which will be immediately sent to the clinic’s ICE manager. Our goal is to be able to receive your feedback and resolve any concerns while you are still inside the clinic.”
In addition to the ICE program, beneficiaries can still expect to receive the Joint Outpatient Experience Survey (JOES) after a visit. “Our JOES program is a critical way for us to track overall long-term trends within the clinic,” Vestal said. “It is very important that each patient who receives a JOES survey in the mail fill it out and send it back. It may not produce the same immediate effect as an ICE comment but it is no less important in improving your overall customer experience.”
Other customer experience improvements that are on the horizon include a Patient Welcome Guide for new arrivals on Fort Sill. “We are very excited about our soon-to-be-released welcome guide,” Zinnante said. “This will be a comprehensive packet, for new and current beneficiaries, that will provide all the contact information and locations for the services we provide to the Fort Sill community.”
Additionally, the RAHC public web page will soon undergo a complete transformation to ensure information about services provided by the Department of Defense medical facilities are standardized and easy to access regardless of the facility where you are receiving care.
“It is our goal to provide the Fort Sill community with the best care in Army medicine, and the feedback you provide helps us to continually improve,” said Zinnante.
The link to the RAHC ICE system can be found on the Reynolds Army Health Clinic public webpage. For additional information about the clinic, be sure to like the RAHC Facebook page and download the RAHC app by searching Reynolds AHC in the App Store or on Google Play.