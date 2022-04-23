As of Friday afternoon, Maj. Gen. John L. Rafferty Jr. is one of 144 people in the United States to achieve the rank of two-star general.
Rafferty’s career in the military began in Germany in 1987. Since then, he’s never had another job, and he’s never wanted another job.
“My father was in the military, and I just never thought of being anything else,” Rafferty said. “I remember my first posting like it was yesterday. It’s just so intense, you remember everything.”
When Rafferty was promoted to the rank of brigadier general and given command of the Long Range Precision Fires Cross Functional Team, a team on Fort Sill dedicated to building howitzers capable of extreme long range fire, he didn’t expect another promotion in his lifetime.
“We used to joke that it was a life sentence,” Rafferty said. “That’s because the nature of the job and the team meant someone would need to stay with the team in that position, to see the project through.”
Now that Rafferty has been given this most recent promotion, he is quick to give credit not to himself, but to the team he has worked with and helped to build.
“With promotions, it’s usually an evaluation of a person’s body of work,” Rafferty said. “What makes this unique is that me being selected for this promotion is entirely a reflection of the work of this team.”
The ceremony for Rafferty’s promotion opened with a presentation of gifts to and from the Fort Sill Artillery Half Section, as is traditional with high-level promotions. The soldiers of the Half Section presented Rafferty’s wife, Tracey Rafferty, with flowers, and she gave them back a basket of carrots and apples for the horses, and whiskey and beer for the soldiers.
Following this, Maj. Gen. Richard Coffman gave a speech celebrating the career and life of his friend and colleague.
“Any of us that know you know the caliber of individuals you are,” Coffman said, addressing Rafferty and his family. “None of us here are surprised to see you get this promotion, except maybe you.”
After his speech, Coffman and Rafferty moved toward the color guard behind them, where a two-star flag was unfurled. Coffman administered an oath of office to Rafferty, and Rafferty, with the assistance of his wife, put on the new regalia befitting his new rank.
When the promotion portion of the ceremony was complete, Rafferty turned to face the color guard, saluting the flag as cannons were fired on the eastern end of the Fort Sill Quadrangle.
The ceremony ended with Rafferty speaking to the gathered crowd of soldiers, officers, friends and family, in which he thanked many members of his family, including his father, who was watching the event via live stream.
“Thanks to him for never giving up on me, even when I gave him every reason to,” Rafferty said.
After the event, Rafferty spoke about the strength of the team he built during his four years at Fort Sill, especially noting the quality of people he’d found in the Lawton area.
“We couldn’t do anything without our team members in Lawton,” Rafferty said. “We intended to poach from the personnel on Fort Sill, and in many instances we struck gold. People from all over the country come to Fort Sill, and they all say they settle here for the sense of community they find here.”