CYRIL — Racial slurs and gunshots rang in the new year in a Caddo County neighborhood.
Now, an Anadarko couple are in jail and looking at up to life in prison as a potential way to ring in new years to come.
Cyril Police Sgt. Makinzie Ash was called shortly after 1:10 a.m. Saturday by an upset woman begging police to get to a home near 6th and Idaho streets, according to the probable cause affidavit. Ash heard gunshots while responding, both over the phone and from outside her vehicle.
There were screams for help and Ash was told shots were being fired by people in a pickup, the affidavit states.
Ash arrived to find people all over the scene and said, “everyone was screaming.” The accused shooters had taken off in a white pickup. No one was wounded.
The woman who called police said it began when she went to smoke a cigarette. The white truck pulled in next to her back fence. When her husband and son came outside, she said racial slurs were hurled from the truck in their direction, according to the affidavit.
The slurs continued. When her husband asked who they were directed at, she said the response was yet another racial slur. The men approached the fence and Micah Castro was recognized, according to the affidavit.
Castro told the husband he’d just recently been released from serving a prison sentence. He complained the music at the home was too loud was going to cause the police to come to Castro’s house.
Things seemed to calm when Castro and the man agreed everything was good. The man said Mayhaley Strange got out of the truck and “began to run her mouth at them” before Strange hit the man’s son in the mouth with a pistol in her hand, the affidavit states
Things escalated and the fence gave way. That’s when, the woman’s husband said Castro turned around and pointed what he thought was an AK-47 rifle at his chest.
While trying to calm down the situation, the man said he moved when the truck’s door opened, and Castro fired off a round. He said his ears were ringing but he saw the bullet casing hit the ground. He told Ash he heard two or three more gunshots as the truck sped away.
On Sunday, Castro and Strange met with Ash at the Cyril Police Department and told their side of the story.
Castro said he went to the home to ask the people to quiet down and blamed the people there for starting the fight, the affidavit states. He said he heard gunshots but didn’t know where they came from.
Strange told Ash she’d never seen Castro with a gun. She said she couldn’t go to jail because she still has another seven years on a prior sentence for distribution of narcotics with intent to distribute, according to the affidavit. She claimed the others started the fight and pulled her from the truck and were beating on her.
Ash said Strange arrived for the interview with a black eye. Strange said it was from a previous injury and not from the altercation, the affidavit states.
Castro and Strange were then arrested for shooting with intent to kill and for possessing firearms after prior convictions.