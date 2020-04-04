Reynolds Army Health Clinic (RAHC) is implementing several changes in the clinic’s hours of operation, it was announced late Friday in a press release.
Beginning Monday, the hours of operation for the Urgent Care Clinic (UCC), the Primary Care clinic, and the AIT Clinic will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.
“We have made these changes to further streamline our COVID-19 screening process and to allow better access to care for patients that need primary care services after 4:30 p.m.” said Col. David Zinnante, Reynolds Army Health Clinic Commander. “We realize that this change shortens our usual hours of operation for the UCC, but we feel that the extension of primary care hours of operation to 7 p.m. seven days a week will ease the increase in traffic at our UCC, and help to ease the workload on our local area health care partners.”
TRICARE beneficiaries seen at RAHC will still be able to call the clinic appointment line at 833-286-3732 Monday through Friday to schedule same and next day appointments. Primary care access for Saturday and Sunday will be on a walk in basis from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
All patients and visitors will still be required to enter RAHC through the East Entrance near the Main Pharmacy, where RAHC Personnel will conduct a COVID-19 screening prior to entering the Clinic. If you have medical concerns or issues that can reasonably be accomplished over the telephone (follow-up on labs, discussion of care plan, etc.), it is recommended to call your Primary Care Team or use Secure Messaging instead of making a face-to-face appointment.
“I would like all our patients to understand that this change in our hours of operation is only for the Urgent Care Clinic, the Primary Care Clinic, and our AIT Clinic,” Zinnante said. “The RAHC Pharmacy, and our specialty and support services will not change hours of operation. This is a very fluid time for our Fort Sill community and as the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve RAHC will undoubtedly have to make additional adjustment to our services.”
If you have symptoms or questions about COVID-19 call the RAHC Urgent Care Clinic during normal hours of operation at 580-558-2770. Outside of normal hours of operation please call the RAHC Coronavirus Help Line at 580-917-8475. Other options include sending a secure message through the TRICARE Online Secure Messaging function, visiting www.MHSNurseAdviceLine.com for a web or video chat, dialing 1-800-TRICARE (874-2273), option 1, or calling the 24 hour Army COVID-19 Hotline at 1-800-984-8523.