Races have developed in two of the three Lawton City Council seats up for election this year.
Wednesday was the last day to file declarations of candidacy for the Wards 3, 4 and 5 City Council seats, and like Tuesday, no new candidates filed for office.
That means Ward 5 incumbent Allan Hampton, 1202 NW Bell, will take his seat without an election. It will be Hampton’s second term as the Ward 5 councilman.
The largest race developed in Ward 4, where incumbent Jay Burk did not seek re-election because of term limits. Four candidates filed for that seat: Barbara E. Curry, 1613 SE Clover Lane; George Gill, 3705 NE East Lake Drive; Derek Lemos, 2808 NE Scottsdale Circle; and Eric Sharum, 3003 NE Stratford Circle.
In Ward 3, incumbent Linda Chapman, 803 NW 41st, drew one opponent: Cartessa Ecko Smith, 610 SW 52nd, Apartment 122. Chapman is seeking her second term.
Candidates in Wards 3 and 4 will face each other in the Aug. 23 primary election. Candidates must win a simple majority— 50 percent of the vote plus one — to avoid a runoff. If there is not a winner in the Ward 4 race, the top two candidates (in terms of total votes collected) will face each other in the Nov. 8 General Election.
Winners will be sworn into office for their three-year terms on the second Monday in January.