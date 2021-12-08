Races have developed for four Comanche County school board seats, as the second day of filings closed for residents seeking spots on their boards of education.
Residents have until 5 p.m. today to file their declarations of candidacy with the Comanche County Election Board, located in the Comanche County Courthouse at Southwest 5th and C..
In Lawton, the seat for Lawton Board of Education’s Office 2 is one of the four where races have developed. There, incumbent Patty Neuwirth faces a challenge from Larry Bush.
At Bishop Public Schools, Office 1 incumbent Willie Guest drew an opponent in Janet Wise.
In Geronimo, School Board Office 2 incumbent Mike Werger faces a challenge from Lisa Rush, who filed Tuesday.
Elgin School Board Office 2 incumbent Aaron Molloy also faces a challenger, Howard Boss.
Other filings include:
Great Plains Technology Center Office 3: Incumbent Clark Smith
Cache Public Schools Office 2: Incumbent Brad Seaton
Chattanooga Public Schools Office 2: Incumbent Charles Robbins
Fletcher Public Schools Office 2: Incumbent Amber Hendrix
Indiahoma Public Schools Office 1: Incumbent Donald R. McKinney.
Sterling Public Schools Office 2: Incumbent Candra Turpin