Races developed in five of the 11 Comanche County school districts that had school board seats open for filing this week.

Wednesday was the final day for candidates to indicate their plans to run for school board by filing declarations of candidacy with the Comanche County Election Board. By 5 p.m. Wednesday, two-person races had developed for the office 3 school board seats in Cache, Chattanooga, Geronimo and Sterling, and for Flower Mound School’s Office 2 seat. For the other six school districts, single candidate filings means they will take the seats without an election.