Races developed in five of the 11 Comanche County school districts that had school board seats open for filing this week.
Wednesday was the final day for candidates to indicate their plans to run for school board by filing declarations of candidacy with the Comanche County Election Board. By 5 p.m. Wednesday, two-person races had developed for the office 3 school board seats in Cache, Chattanooga, Geronimo and Sterling, and for Flower Mound School’s Office 2 seat. For the other six school districts, single candidate filings means they will take the seats without an election.
Candidates have until 5 p.m. Friday to file any challenges to candidacy, under state rules. State law also specifies that when only two candidates file for a school board office, their election will be held during the April 4 general election. In Comanche County, that means races for:
Cache Board of Education Office 3: Brian Gladwell, Arthur Webster
Chattanooga Board of Education Office 3: Brandon Collins, Bryan Buchwald
Flower Mound Board of Education Office 2: Kathy Plunk, Kaylee Smith
Geronimo Board of Education Office 3: Bobby Scarfone, Lisa Rush
Sterling Board of Education Office 3: Jeffrey Milam, John Budd
Great Plains Technology Center Board of Education Office 4: Arthur Patrick, the long-time incumbent.
Lawton Board of Education Office 3: Elizabeth Fabrega
Bishop Board of Education Office 2: Thresa Seabolt
Elgin Board of Education Office 3: Jaimee Deel
Fletcher Board of Education Office 3: Danny Cooper; Office 2: Hayden Herrin; Office 1: Dustin Hooper
Indiahoma Board of Education Office 3: Michelle Cook
Area filings also included:
Anadarko Public School District Office No. 3: Kathy Kappelle
Boone-Apache Public School District Office No. 3: Katrina Wetselline
Carnegie Public School District Office No. 3: Michael D. Longhat
Cement Public School District Office No. 3: Karen Glass, Steve Pelzer
Cyril Public School District Office No. 3: Sean Hughes
Fort Cobb-Broxton School District Office No. 3: Cassi Crowell
Caddo-Kiowa Technology Center Office No. 3: Dustin Tackett
Altus School Board Office 3: Jessie Gonzales; Office 2 (unexpired): Melissa Chavez, Angela Coronado
Blair School Board Office 3: Steve Forster
Duke School Board Office 3: Drew Darby
Navajo School Board Office 3: Jim Bob Rempel
Olustee-Eldorado School Board Office 3: Tim Drury
Southwest Technology Center Zone 4: Dennis Vernon
Altus mayor: Robert Garrison
Altus chief of police: Tim Murphy
Altus street commissioner: Chad Osborne
Altus council ward 1: Doyle Jencks
Altus council ward 2: Melissa Chavez
Altus council ward 3: Roberta Brady-Lee
Altus council ward 4: CJ Morris, Christina Wallace
Mountain View-Gotebo Public School District Office 3: Kyle Eastwood
Snyder Public School District Office 5: Matthew Allen
Duncan School District Office No. 3: Eric Davis, Taylor Strong (April Markham-Sanchez withdrew her candidacy)
Comanche School District Office No. 3: Thomas Winton
Marlow School District Office No. 3: Larry R. Johnson II, Chris Shelby
Velma-Alma School District Office No. 3: Kyle Firestone, B.J. Chapman; Office 1 (unexpired): Jason Bartling, Chance Jenkins
Central High School District Office No. 3: Aaron Johnson (Tony L. Scott withdrew his candidacy)
Red River Tech Center School District Office No. 3: Sam D. Porter
Grandview School District Office No. 2: Kevin Lindesmith
Marlow City Council filings: Ward 2 (three-year term): Neal Lee Moore; Ward 1 (unexpired term): Greg Brooks
Frederick Public Schools Seat 3: Trenton Mefford, Vinson N. Orr
Davidson Public Schools Seat 2: Gabriella Miller
Grandfield Public Schools Seat 3: Yessica Rodriguez, Jeremy Wood
Tipton Public Schools Seat 3: Caitlyn Ward, Greg Nunley; Seat 2 (unexpired): Tony Chitwood