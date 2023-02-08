Races have developed across Comanche County and other counties in Southwest Oklahoma, as candidates completed the third and final day of filing for municipal offices on Wednesday.
While some candidates for offices in Cache, Elgin, Geronimo, Medicine Park and Sterling will take their seats without an election, others will face off in elections set for April 4. Some offices in Comanche County remain without candidates: no one filed for Faxon’s board of trustees seat or town clerk-treasurer. In Geronimo, while there are candidates for mayor and Ward 3 city council, no one filed for the Ward 1 or Ward 2 council seats.
Candidates who filed in Comanche County races were:
Cache: Ward 2 council: Kenneth Lyon, Mandy Martine-Ralston, Kevin Cook, Phyllis Myers. Ward 4 council: Mark A. Hill Sr.
Chattanooga: Board of trustees (two positions): William Harper, Alvie Claborn, Russell Loftin.
Elgin: Ward 2 council: Nettie Evans. Ward 4 council: Travis Bennett, Chris Martin.
Fletcher: Board of trustees (three positions): John Monroe, Barbara Wilson, Kim Hyneman, Kevin L. Hutcheson, Jarold Igo, Steve Bentley, Ross Cox.
Geronimo: Ward 3 council: Jesse Nash. Mayor: Lesley Mallow, Claudia Coosewoon.
Indiahoma: Board of trustees (two positions): Don Probst, Stacie Chibitty, Bobby E. Sorrells.
Medicine Park: Board of trustees (three positions): Stephanie Ann New, John Branch, Candy J. Hanza. Board of trustees unexpired: Dwight Cope.
Sterling: Board of trustees (three positions): Ralph Lee Eddie, Vicky Byrd, Charles Puccio, Dale Winkler. Board of trustees unexpired: Pennie Wolfe.
Candidates who filed for office across Southwest Oklahoma include:
Anadarko: Mayor: Patrick Michael Hayes, Kelley McGlothlin. Ward 1 council: Jayme Miller. Ward 2 council: Patrick V. Redbird.
Apache: Board of trustees: Tina Johnson.
Carnegie: Board of trustees: Delores Bartosovsky, Wesley Taylor, Donald Tofpi. Board of trustees unexpired: Lynda Darlene See. Clerk: Kelly Lee. Treasurer: Margaret Settle.
Cement: Board of trustees: Sarah Jimenez, Linda Kawa, Erik Ray Williams.
Cyril: Board of trustees: Kathy Hall Castro, Monica M. Cooper, Tim Hegi, Monica Jackson, Sherrie Miller, Shawn W. Ream, Nancy Vap.
Fort Cobb: Board of trustees: Chris Helton, Kendra West.
Blair: Office 1: Dustin Edwards. Office 2: Niki Graumann, Liz McGregor. Office 3: Blake Roberts. Office 5: Larry W. Paxton. Clerk-treasurer: Teresa Johnston.
Mountain Park: Board of trustees: Andrew Duarte.
Mountain View: Board of trustees: Sidney Fischer, Leon Hobbs, Evelyn Maynard, Susian McAlister, Scott Smith, Desirai Holsted.
Roosevelt: Board of trustees: Dustin Jackson, Justin Krehbiel. Clerk-treasurer: Heather Brown.
Snyder: Mayor: Clifford Barnard, Rodney Bartlett, Cristina Harwell-Stapleton. Ward 3 council: Thomas L. Peevyhouse. Ward 4 council: David Rhodes.
Duncan: Ward 1 council: Jimmy Peters. Ward 2 council: Nicholas A. Fischer Jr.
Frederick: Ward 1 council: Rodger Wirt. Ward 2 council: Chris Cole.
Grandfield: Ward 1 council: Jeffrey Ewton, Joseph McCullough. Ward 2 council: John Naramor, James Jackson Jr. Ward 4 council: Kenda Dean, Bonnie L. Kielty. Ward 5 council: Paula Schoonover, Kent Kinzer.
Manitou: Board of trustees: Mitch Jones, Michael Anderson.
Tipton: Trustee 1: Evan Stevens, Linda F. Wood. Trustee 3: James Atteberry.