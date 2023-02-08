Races have developed across Comanche County and other counties in Southwest Oklahoma, as candidates completed the third and final day of filing for municipal offices on Wednesday.

While some candidates for offices in Cache, Elgin, Geronimo, Medicine Park and Sterling will take their seats without an election, others will face off in elections set for April 4. Some offices in Comanche County remain without candidates: no one filed for Faxon’s board of trustees seat or town clerk-treasurer. In Geronimo, while there are candidates for mayor and Ward 3 city council, no one filed for the Ward 1 or Ward 2 council seats.

