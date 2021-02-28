On Saturday, it was about offering a shroud of comfort to warm several valorous veterans.
America’s Veteran Supporters presented 20 Quilts of Valor to 20 veterans during ceremonies at VFW Post 1193, 926 SW 2nd. Bekah Fountain, AVS social media and communications chair, cited one 100-years and 7-months-old recipient as the eldest to be honored.
Although wheelchair bound, Hector Ortiz’s eyes lit up as he received his certificate as part of his quilt package. The card signed by those who created his quilt offered words that filled his eyes and heart:
“Dear Brave Soldier …”
Fountain, her daughter Bekah, and Pat Powell draped the shoulders of the World War II and Korean Conflict veteran in a comforting cape of red, white and blue.
A Purple Heart recipient while serving in Korea, and awarded the Army’s Combat Infantry Badge, this latest honor is meant to be used by Ortiz. His story is profiled in the Feb. 25 edition of The Fort Sill Tribune, at newsstands now.
Powell told how the Quilts of Valor are hand-assembled by volunteers across the nation. Each stitch is made with purpose and directed by love and respect.
“Through these quilts, you will forever be in our hearts,” she said.
The quilts given Saturday were hand assembled by a guild in Minnesota, according to Donna McCormick, State Director of Quilts of Valor. The organization was built on purpose.
“In 17 years, we have given over 265,000 quilts to worthy veterans to thank you for service to our country,” she said. “Thousands work on these quilts.”
