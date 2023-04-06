OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma-based company is the new restaurant operator for six Oklahoma state parks, including Quartz Mountain State Park in Lone Wolf.
The Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department announced Wednesday that La Ratatouille will provide restaurant services at parks that have been without that service for a year. The restaurants are to be operational by Memorial Day weekend, tourism officials said in an announcement made in partnership with the Oklahoma Office of Management and Enterprise Services.
The decision comes after an extensive Requests for Information and Request for Proposals process. The process yielded seven responses, which were evaluated before Wednesday’s decision was announced.
La Ratatouille is an Oklahoma-based company that owns and operates Falcone’s Pizzeria, Jonny Cakes Bakery, multiple food trucks and a catering business that has served The OKC Thunder, the Zoo Amphitheater and other notable businesses in the state, officials said. La Ratatouille is an active member of the community, working with numerous nonprofits including Feed the Children and United Way of Oklahoma, they said.
“We are excited to partner with OTRD to provide restaurant services inside of six parks across the state,” said La Ratatouille Owner & Operator J.P. Wilson. “The current facilities at these parks are top notch, and we are honored to be trusted with the responsibility of bringing a first-class dining experience to Oklahomans and park visitors from across the country.”
Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt said reopening the restaurants has been one of her top priorities.
“Our goal from day one was to conduct the process with integrity and transparency, while also giving the citizens of Oklahoma a dining experience they would enjoy and be proud of. We can’t wait to work with La Ratatouille to offer excellent food and service inside our state parks,” she said.
In addition to Quartz Mountain, La Ratatouille will operate restaurants at Lake Murray State Park in Ardmore, Robbers Cave State Park in Wilburton, Roman Nose State Park in Watonga, Sequoyah State Park in Hulbert and Beavers Bend State Park in Broken Bow.
The lodge at Quartz Mountain State Park and other parks have been without restaurants since spring 2022 when the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department canceled an agreement with Swadley’s Foggy Bottom Kitchen due to a pending fraud investigation. Swadley’s has denied the allegations. In November its attorney said an independent audit shows the state owes the group $5.9 million for unpaid invoices, operating losses and change orders.