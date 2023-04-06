Lake Altus-Lugert at Quartz Mountain State Park

File photo showing Lake Altus-Lugert at Quartz Mountain State Park, near Altus. The park is one of six that lost restaurant service for a year following a fraud investigation that led to the closure of all Swadley’s Foggy Bottom Kitchen restaurants. The Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department announced Wednesday that La Ratatouille will provide restaurant services at parks that have been without that service for a year.

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma-based company is the new restaurant operator for six Oklahoma state parks, including Quartz Mountain State Park in Lone Wolf.

The Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department announced Wednesday that La Ratatouille will provide restaurant services at parks that have been without that service for a year. The restaurants are to be operational by Memorial Day weekend, tourism officials said in an announcement made in partnership with the Oklahoma Office of Management and Enterprise Services.