Police said a woman’s drunken assault with a PVC pipe of a kid landed her in jail with a felony charge.
Pricilla Jane Stillwell, a.k.a. Pricilla Jane Scott, 52, made her initial appearance Wednesday in Comanche County District Court where she received a felony count of assault with a dangerous weapon, records indicate.
A call to a verbal disturbance involving a weapon sent Lawton Police Officer Montana Mullins to the 1200 block of Southwest Oklahoma Avenue shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday. The juvenile victim said he and a friend were playing with their dog and a basketball when their neighbor, Stillwell, came out with a 3-foot-long PVC pipe and began cussing at and chasing one of the juveniles with the pipe, the probable cause affidavit. One of the juveniles took video with a cell phone.
Mullins stated he met with Stillwell at her home and she appeared to be “very intoxicated,” the affidavit states. She showed the officer the PVC pipe. It was seized and taken into evidence before she was arrested.
Stillwell remains in jail on $3,500 bond. She returns to court at 3 p.m. Jan. 2, 2024, for her preliminary hearing conference.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.