Police said a woman’s drunken assault with a PVC pipe of a kid landed her in jail with a felony charge.

Pricilla Jane Stillwell, a.k.a. Pricilla Jane Scott, 52, made her initial appearance Wednesday in Comanche County District Court where she received a felony count of assault with a dangerous weapon, records indicate.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

