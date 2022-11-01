Pursuit, crash and standoff lead to lockdown at three Duncan schools, arrest of two men

DUNCAN — Two men are in jail on $250,000 bonds each following a Thursday law enforcement pursuit that ended with a crash and a standoff that led to a lockdown at three Duncan public schools.

Michael Carey Elix, 41, of Oklahoma City, and Ta Ray Marquez Brown, 34, of Duncan, made their initial court appearances Monday in Stephens County District Court where they received felony charges relating to the incident.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

