Pursuit, crash and standoff lead to lockdown at three Duncan schools, arrest of two men

DUNCAN — Two men are in jail on $250,000 bonds each following a Thursday law enforcement pursuit that ended with a crash and a standoff that led to a lockdown at three Duncan public schools.
Michael Carey Elix, 41, of Oklahoma City, and Ta Ray Marquez Brown, 34, of Duncan, made their initial court appearances Monday in Stephens County District Court where they received felony charges relating to the incident.
Elix was charged with counts of trafficking in illegal drugs and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, each after two or more former felony convictions, records indicate.
Brown received counts of leaving the scene of an accident and endangering others while eluding police after two more felony convictions.
The incident began around 2:30 p.m. Thursday when a Stephens County Sheriff’s Deputy attempted a traffic stop of a Ford Expedition on Elk Avenue, east of the Duncan Bypass. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Ford turned into a driveway and around to the rear of a home before accelerating through several back yards at over 65 miles per hour, Deputy Timony Vann stated. It returned to the roadway and went eastbound on Elk.
After turning southbound at Chisholm Trail Parkway, investigators said the SUV was traveling at high speeds near Duncan Middle School, 601 Chisholm Trail Parkway, and sideswiped another vehicle. A right hand turn near Clayton Street ended in a collision and the men jumped out carrying two large bags and a handgun, the affidavit states. A foot pursuit followed as Elix and Brown ran towards the Middle School.
The Middle School, as well as Horace Man and Mark Twain elementary schools were placed on lockdown through the duration of events, according to Duncan Public Schools’ Facebook page.
The men jumped a privacy fence and got inside a home at 3105 Clayton. They barricaded themselves inside, along with a juvenile girl who was already inside the home, according to the affidavit. A hoodie and a stolen handgun were found near the fence, Vann stated. Three plastic sacks were also found containing 150 grams of methamphetamine.
Following an hour’s negotiation, the Duncan Police Special Response Team entered the home and took Elix and Brown into custody, and the girl was released unharmed, the affidavit states. Investigators said a large amount of blue M30 fentanyl pills were found inside a hallway closet, as well two other firearms. Numerous scales and baggies were also found in the home, according to Vann.
Elix and Brown each received bonds of $250,000 and are slated to return to court at 9 a.m. Jan. 4, 2023, for their preliminary hearing conferences, records indicate.