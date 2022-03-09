The hits keep coming for a man accused of stealing a woman’s purse from her walker.
The man was captured after a witness hit him with his car.
Nathan Bernard, 18, made his initial appearance Monday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with second-degree robbery, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Bernard is accused of taking the elderly woman’s purse after appearing to help her find the right bus stop last Thursday.
According to the probable cause affidavit, police were called to the 6200 block of Cache Road to a robbery in progress where several people were chasing the suspect. Police found Bernard held down by several people when they arrived.
The woman said she’d been sitting on her walker at a bus stop when Bernard approached and began talking with her. She said she’d gotten off the bus at the wrong stop and was waiting for another bus when Bernard told her she needed to be at another stop for the destination she wanted, the affidavit states. As she sat on the walker, she said Bernard told her it was on top of a piece of her paperwork. She stood up, picked up the paper and put it in her purse.
Bernard pointed another direction and said the bus was coming and when she looked up to see, she said he grabbed her purse, throwing her to the ground in the process, according to the affidavit. One of the purse straps broke.
Witnesses began chasing Bernard through a parking lot and a vehicle ran into him, stopping him before it left the scene.
Bernard, who is held on $50,000 bond, returns to court at 3 p.m. April 12 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.