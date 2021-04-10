A plethora of purple and silver pinwheels planted on the Southwest 6th Street facing grounds of the Comanche County District Courthouse are there with a purpose.
That purpose what drew about two dozen volunteers together Friday morning to raise the profile of April as Child Abuse Awareness Month, according to Ethel Pennington, a recruiter with the Department of Human Services. She said the 348 pinwheels represent each child in the Comanche County foster care system. She said she’d been on both sides of the system. Before her current role, she worked as a Child Protective Services case worker.
Pennington said her current role is uplifting to her soul.
“To be part of finding a home for these children is very gratifying,” she said. “The families we have are awesome in making sure these kinds have support at home.”
Leslie Worst and her daughter, Emmalynn, were on their hands and knees making sure their pinwheels held firm in the ground. Each one is important.
“This symbolizes a child in custody in Comanche County,” she said.
An adoptive mother, Worst said she and her girls have taken classes to become better advocates. She is an advocate supervisor with CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of Southwest Oklahoma, an organization that serves abused and neglected children in Comanche, Jefferson, Stephens, Jackson, Cotton, and Greer counties.
“We’re always looking for help with donations and volunteers,” she said.
Pennington called CASA’s role as important as it gets. She concurred the need for volunteers. That includes finding families who want to take in foster children.
“CASA is an awesome organization that works with us,” she said. “We’re always looking for caring families.”
Pennington said you can contact CASA about becoming an advocate, or you can call DHS or visit: okbenefits.org to apply to become a foster parent.
That one life you change could change the world.