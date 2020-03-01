Mount Scott Chapter 602 of the Military Order of the Purple Heart will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Lawton-Fort Sill Veterans Center, 501 SE Flower Mound Road.
The organization is open to all who have been awarded the Purple Heart Medal. Meetings are on the first Tuesday of each month in the same location. The members are all combat-wounded veterans trying to help veterans and promote patriotism.
Primary points of contact are Gary Stinson, (580) 786-4653, stinsongl@aol.com, or Adjutant Bruce Dwyer, (580) 583-6417, brucedwyer3@gmail.com. Like them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/chapter602/