To paraphrase the old song, a man in jail fought the law and the law won.
Taylor Burke Myers, 27, made his initial appearance Tuesday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of assault and battery on a police officer, records indicate. He faces up to five years in prison if convicted.
Myers was arrested after, police said, his proclivity for punching proved too irresistible. A Lawton police officer saw a man, later determined to be Myers, leaving the area of Southeast 45th Street and E. Gore shortly after 5 a.m. Jan. 7. When the officer pulled over, Myers asked, “I’m in trouble, aren’t I?” according to the probable cause affidavit. He said he’d just punched the clerk at the nearby Hop and Sack store.
A backup officer arrived and that’s when Myers is accused of punching the first officer in the mouth, the affidavit states. He was arrested immediately. The store clerk, who said Myers had struck them, also had a visible injury, according to investigators.
Myers has a prior felony conviction in Comanche County from January 2021 for prisoner placing body fluid on a government employee, records indicate.
Myers, who is held on $5,000 bond, returns to court at 3 p.m. April 19 for his preliminary hearing conference.