It was family versus family Thursday night at the Life Ready Center in a battle to bling out a patch worth of pumpkins.
It also was a good way of promoting healthy minds and spirits through expression and familial cooperation.
Dozens of large, orange gourds lined the stands of the Life Ready Center gym, 702 NW Homestead Drive. Filling the basketball court were tables occupied by families ready to eat a quick box dinner from McAlister’s Deli and get to work.
Lajona Caldwell was working with her three kids to use their paints and accessories to make a little magic.
As the eldest, Marley Caldwell, undertook her pumpkin project solo as her younger brothers, Micah and Elijah, double-teamed theirs. Green would be her color as she painted a witch face while the mother offered pointers. The boys were taking a more expressionistic path by painting a purple pastiche before randomly sticking cotton balls on the side as eyes.
It was an example of a family having fun while working together. That was the night’s goal, according to Shailah Ramos, project director from Comanche Nation Prevention and Recovery.
The event was a collaboration between the Comanche Nation and Lawton Public Schools. Ramos, an established artist beyond her program role, offered tips for the prospective pumpkin artisans.
“This is about families working together to learn about teamwork and to collaborate,” she said. “It’s big.”
Ramos said there also would be mask-making to help promote mental health. Through projects like this, she said it’s a great opportunity for two of Lawton’s largest entities, Lawton Public Schools and the Comanche Nation, to work together to promote mental health awareness.
While winning pumpkins were picked for prizes, in the end, for the families working together, everyone was a winner.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.