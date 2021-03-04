MacArthur High School Principal Laura Puccino will become Lawton Public Schools’ new executive director of finance, effective July 1.
Members of the Lawton Board of Education approved the designation at their Feb. 22 meeting.
Puccino recently completed her Doctorate of Education degree in Educational Administration Curriculum and Supervision (EACS) from the University of Oklahoma, where she also earned her master of education EACS in 2002. She earned her bachelor of arts degree in English and education from Cameron University in 1994.
Puccino began her career with Lawton Public Schools in 1994 as English teacher, newspaper sponsor, desktop publishing expert and girls soccer and volleyball coach at Lawton High School. During her career with LPS, she also has served as trainer for college board and staff development coordinator at middle school and high school levels. She has served as principal and assistant principal at Tomlinson Middle School, Eisenhower High School and MacArthur High School.
She has been head principal at MacArthur High School since 2018, after serving as assistant principal at the school from 2012-2014, and again in 2017-2018.