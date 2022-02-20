The work of creating art in a community as David Stringer, publisher of The Lawton Constitution puts it, is essential to a community in the same way journalism is.
“We want to reflect the community and, at the same time, elevate it,” Stringer said. “The way art is valued in a community, like journalism, is a measure of the quality of the community.”
In his speech at the Arts for All luncheon Friday afternoon, Stringer said that he sees a clear kinship between the arts and journalism.
“We do what we do because we feel it,” Stringer said. “We do this because we believe it’s important, and it’s never perfect. We always want to do better. Art is the same way.”
Stringer’s speech focused on ways art has influenced his life, and the commonalities between art and journalism. Not just in the ways the jobs overlap, but in the ways they mutually depend on each other.
“I’ve never been to a community where arts and the media weren’t attached at the hip,” Stringer said. “When you want to get the word out about a concert or a show, you contact your TV station or the radio station or the newspaper.”
The Arts for All luncheon marks the official beginning of the organization’s fundraising period for the year. Arts For All is a collective of organizations that share resources to create works of theatre, music, fine arts and other forms in the Lawton community.
Stringer said that arts are an important part of why he chose to come to Lawton, and what sets the city apart from other places he’s lived.
“One of the things I loved about Lawton quickly was the murals we have around town,” Stringer said. “I lived in one community in Southern California where we tried every year to raise $10,000 to do one mural. Lawton has, what, two, three, four a year?”
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, arts groups in Lawton have struggled to find funding, and to hold regular events. The Arts for All luncheon itself has been held virtually for the last two years, returning finally to the banquet hall at the Hilton Garden Inn this year. The Arts for All festival, the largest yearly event for the organization, is also tentatively scheduled to return in May this year.