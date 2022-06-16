Public Service Company of Oklahoma United Way Committee held its first fishing tournament fundraiser recently.
The event was open only to PSO employees and employee family members. All proceeds benefited United Way of Southwest Oklahoma and its partner agencies.
The event took place at Southwestern Stations Reservoir 3 early on a Friday morning. With a total of 11 teams — nine in boats and two on shore — all enjoyed the morning catching fish and competing for first, second and third place and an overall winner of the Big Bass Competition. Shane McGlothlin, Lab Tech, was winner of the Big Bass Competition.
After the competition, lunch was available, donated by the plant with all proceeds to benefit United Way.