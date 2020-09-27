Public Safety Facility timeline
August 2017: $33.7 million contract awarded to Flintco, with project to be funded through 2015 Sales Tax Extension. City Council approved adjustments of other funding to cover the increased cost of what had been expected to be a $31 million project.
Oct. 2, 2017: Formally broke ground with public ceremony. Initially planned to issue Notice to Proceed on Oct. 2, 2017; city records indicate it was issued Oct. 22.
November 2017: Railroad tanker car filled with diesel fuel found after dirt work on the 5.2-acre tract had begun two weeks previously. Removed the weekend of Nov. 25.
December 2017: Second railroad tanker car found and removed in mid-December. Officials said site had been the locomotive yard for the Chicago Rock Island Railroad for decades.
February 2018: Building permit issued to Flintco for $33,765,447 construction project.
June 2018: First change orders approved by the City Council.
July 2018: Plans and specs approved on project to rebuild and realign Larrance Street to support additional traffic and add a traffic signal light at the Railroad Street/East Gore Boulevard intersection to aid fire station apparatus; contract awarded later that year.
November 2018: City officials said project was on track and estimated construction completion by the end of 2019. But, weather delays already were evident, to include time lost to excessive rains.
January 2019: Discussions by some council members about changing the scope of the project, but significant cost of revising construction plans prompted council to drop the idea.
April 2019: Change orders prompted City Council to replenish the project’s depleted contingency fund.
September 2019: City officials began talking about the 13 new employees to be hired for the building: nine jailers, a jail administrator, a jail administrative assistant, a groundskeeper and a building maintenance person (those employees have not yet been hired).
October 2019: City and AEP-PSO signed agreement to relocate major electrical transmission line on the west side of the building; officials agreed to moving plan in February 2020.
January 2020: City officials said it could be June before the complex is completed.
May 2020: Latest set of change orders approved by council on what is now a $34.6 million construction project, plus $2.5 million for the work on Larrance and Railroad streets.
September 2020: Latest estimate on construction completion date is Thanksgiving.