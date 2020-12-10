Lawton’s new public safety facility has an official name.
The complex, expected to open in early 2021, will be called the Lawton Public Safety Center, under a recommendation made by council study committee members and approved Tuesday by the City Council. The most recent committee appointed to analyze proposed names has worked for most of the year to hear and analyze recommendations before settling on a name that reflects the nature of the complex, members said.
The issue of a name for the complex that has been under construction since October 2017 first arose in January, then came up again in June when some residents began pressing the council and city officials to name the facility after the late C.H. Brazzel, who died in a traffic accident in January. At the time of his death, Brazzel had been a police officer in multiple capacities for 45 years and also had a reputation for helping residents outside his official police duties. Committee members said other names also were suggested, including Heck Thomas, an early-day lawman in what was Indian Territory before moving to Lawton and becoming the new city’s first chief of police.
Ward 8 Councilman Randy Warren said committee members discussed proposals “with individuals all over the city,” as they searched for the appropriate name.
“We determined the Lawton Public Safety Center was probably the best name for the center,” he said.
But that doesn’t mean committee members are throwing away the idea of honoring Brazzel. Warren said the Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority, headed by Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk, has committed to a project that would raise donations that will pay for a statue of Brazzel to be erected in the landscaped park area on the northwest end of the public safety complex, north of the front entrance.
City officials said in October that Flintco, the general contractor in charge of the $34.47 million construction project, expects to hand the new facility over to the city in early January. But, turning the complex over doesn’t mean it will open immediately. City administrators have said they expect it will take at least a month to relocate existing facilities into their new home in the public safety complex, noting that all elements will have to be inspected and approved before a move-in date is set.
When it becomes operational, the complex under construction east of downtown between Larrance and Railroad streets will become the home to four public safety departments. The firefighting crews of Central Fire Station will be housed on the north end of the complex, with that area to officially become Lawton Fire Station No. 1 (the name Central Fire Station will remain with the facility on Southwest D Avenue that will house fire administrative offices). The municipal jail will be housed on the south end of the complex, with the municipal court immediately adjacent to the north. Lawton Police Department will fill the rest of the complex.
Work also has included construction of an annex on the south side of Southwest B Avenue, to serve as storage space for city police; reconstruction of Larrance Street to handle the increased amount of traffic; and a new traffic signal light at the Railroad Street/East Gore Boulevard intersection to help fire apparatus depart the building.