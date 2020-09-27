Completion of Lawton’s new public safety facility is more than a year beyond what city officials originally hoped, but they and contractors said a combination of factors has caused that delay.
City administrators predicted a construction timeline of up to 24 months when they officially broke ground on the complex on Oct. 2, 2017, with a variety of city leaders and representatives of the city departments/tenants assembling in a mostly-empty field in what had been Lawton’s industrial area. The plan was to build a 107,000-square-foot complex on city-owned property stretching from East Gore Boulevard to Southeast B Avenue, between Railroad Street and Larrance Street. Once completed, it would house Lawton Police Department and the city jail, Lawton Municipal Court and the firefighting crews of Central Fire Station.
Flintco won the $33.7 million construction project in August 2017, and while it already had been on site, ground officially was broken on the same day the contractor was to be issued its Notice to Proceed (city documents state the notice was actually issued Oct. 22). That notice started the clock ticking on the construction timeline which then-City Manager Jerry Ihler said would be 18 to 24 months, although he and other engineers conceded 24 months was more likely given the scope of the project and the complexities of blending four distinct uses.
The building houses the city jail on its south end, firefighters on its north end, and city police and municipal court in its center (the three-story portion of the building is the police station). A 6,000-square-foot annex on the south side of Southeast B Avenue will provide storage space for the police department.
The construction completion time changed multiple times as the project advanced, as the original tentative opening in mid to late 2019 bumped to winter 2019/2020, then summer 2020. Today, Flintco estimates it will finish construction by Thanksgiving, although that will depend on continuing change orders that contractors say are a primary reason for delays.
City Council members and city administrators have looked at and approved about $800,000 in change orders as of May (the last time a change order was submitted), with the new contract estimated price of $34.6 million and more than six months of added calendar days to the contract. The last set of change orders approved by the council set a final completion date in early July, but city officials have known since late summer construction wouldn’t be done before October.
Late last week, Flintco Project Manager Chris Cooper said the firm was working toward a completion date of “Thanksgiving,” or late November. But, engineers also have said there are more change orders to be considered.
“We are uncertain when we will be moving in,” said Tiffany Martinez Vrska, communications director for the City of Lawton, adding that while Flintco has conveyed the Thanksgiving timeframe, “that is still an estimate.”
There have been other factors to consider. City Manager Michael Cleghorn said he was looking at granting up to 25 days “for COVID.” Contractors for several construction projects in Lawton, including Lawton Public Schools’ Eisenhower Middle School, said they have lost time to the COVID-19 pandemic. Not only have some workers come down with the virus, forcing them off the work site (a problem with electrical crews for the public safety facility and the middle school), the pandemic also forced the closure of production facilities, delaying delivery of construction materials and supplies.
There also were delays at the beginning of the project, after earthwork began. In November and December 2017, work stopped while the City of Lawton made arrangements to remove two buried rail car tankers filled with oil. The site was the locomotive yard for the Chicago Rock Island Railroad through the 1960s, said former City Engineer George Hennessee, who said while the city had expected to find the first container (the second one had been reported removed in the 1950s), that container was expected to be a tank, not the larger tanker car.
And, there are always weather days on construction projects, a problem with a rainier-than-normal 2017 and 2018.
Cooper also noted the five distinct building components that were incorporated into the building. Vrska said engineers said change orders occur with many construction projects, but this project was more complicated.
“The scale and complex nature of this project, since we are basically building three buildings in one, has produced change orders that sometimes require the reworking of an area of the building and this takes time,” she said. “The diligence involved with fully evaluating the needed change, the approval process and the actual work — this can all take a substantial amount of time.”
City Council members decided in 2019 that all change orders associated with the project must come through that body for discussion and approval, and they sometimes have been unwilling to give contractors the additional time they sought.
Completion of construction doesn’t mean the building will open immediately.
The new occupants will have to move in before their offices are open to the public, and that will take time. The complexities of the move depend on the department, and Vrska said those personnel are working on their plans, with all details not yet settled.
The process is more complex for police than simply picking up materials and taking them to the new station. Materials stored in the evidence vault must be moved under secured procedures to ensure the chain of custody. While some members of the department can do that work, administrators also are looking at the idea of using a licensed company, Vrska said. Municipal court also has secured documents, while inmates at the city jail must be transferred under secure conditions.
“Moving into the facility itself will be a monumental task for our team,” Vrska said. “We are not prepared to put a timeframe on occupation yet since we are not certain when the building will be completed.”