A public hearing for next year’s budget and a chance to hear a proposal for a private recycling system will top the agenda when the City Council meets in regular session today.
The meeting will begin at 2 p.m. in the auditorium of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th and C.
One of the highlights for residents will be their opportunity to offer comments on the 2021-2022 budget, which goes into effect July 1. Today’s item is slated as a public hearing to gather comments from residents, but it also allows council members to vote the document into place if they want.
The council three workshops on the preliminary budget, which sets $100 million in budget funding that includes $62.958 million in the General Fund, $18.608 million in the Enterprise (utility revenue) Fund and other special funding sources ranging from $6.385 million for sewer rehab to $88,500 for operating grants.
Proposals in next year’s budget include a 1.5 percent increase in monthly water, sewer and refuse fees, with another 50-cent increase to the rolling stock fee and 50 cents to the sewer charge; more than 20 new employee positions (in addition to continuing to restore more than 40 positions cut or left vacant in the current fiscal year budget); continuation of step (merit) raises for city employees; and plans to designate more than $1 million from federal CARES Act stimulus funding for capital outlay, in addition to $2.67 million included for capital outlay funding from special sources and the existing rolling stock fee.
Additional personnel are being proposed to enhance operations for city departments and divisions, administrators said, adding that additional personnel needed to operate the new public safety building already are in the budget.
The council also will be looking at something some city residents have been pushing for: a curbside recycling system. The proposal from the Utah-based Recyclops Services would allow the private firm to operate a subscription service for residents, with pickup of those recyclable materials provided by contracted employees operating similar to services provided by entities such as DoorDash.
Recyclops, which said it works with residents in almost 100 cities, charges an average fee of $12 per month to pick up recyclable materials such as metals (such as cans, tin and steel), some types of plastics; and paper such as corrugated cardboard, office paper, newspapers and magazines. The firm has said in other communities that it needs at least 100 residents to sign up for the subscription service before they can come to a community.
City Manager Michael Cleghorn said council members asked for the presentation so they could ask questions about the proposal.
In other business, the council will receive a briefing from the Highland Cemetery sexton about maintenance issues at the city-operated cemetery on Fort Sill Boulevard.
Ward 5 Councilman Allan Hampton and Ward 2 Councilman Keith Jackson said residents have been asking about the status of repairs for the stone archway over the cemetery’s main entrance, built by the Works Progress Administration. The repairs were begun two years ago and affect access, city officials said. Council members also are asking about annual report that was submitted this year, documentation required in city code between the Parks and Recreation Department and the Municipal Cemetery Board.
Issues the City of Lawton is having with filling staff positions are expected to be part of the discussion of three items dealing with the South-Central Oklahoma Workforce Board and the Oklahoma Works program.
The board is expected to offer a briefing of the jobs training services it provides, before the council decides whether to allow the City of Lawton to enter into agreements that would allow the workforce board to help hire and train candidates for City of Lawton jobs through its On-The-Job and Work Experience programs. Residents accepted and trained through the program could continue in city employment, addressing what city administrators have said is a problem with recruiting residents for crucial city positions.