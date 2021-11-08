After almost two years of dealing with a seemingly never-ending pandemic, it becomes taxing to anyone.
When you’re the person managing nine Southwest Oklahoma counties’ responses to it with the goal of public safety your core mission, it can take everything you have.
But, if you’re Brandie Combs, you continue with your mission. It’s too important a task to leave to fate.
Combs serves as District 5 Regional Administrative Director for the Oklahoma State Department of Health. She overseas all county health department staff, programs and local finances for nine county health departments throughout Southwest Oklahoma in Beckham, Caddo, Comanche, Cotton, Greer, Harmon, Jackson, Kiowa, Tillman, and Washita counties.
Combs, in an interview with The Lawton Constitution, shares how she keeps going.
“Stay focused on the good stuff,” she said. “I think offering hope is important.”
That’s been hard to do sometimes. Especially when the United States death toll from the pandemic topped 752,000 this past week. Even with a trove of information available for prevention, death has been a constant.
It doesn’t have to be this way, Combs said. You can preach but if no one listens, what good does it do?
One thing taken into consideration with getting information out to the public is realizing this is a different time in America. With World War II, the country came together in the war effort. It was a similar effort in the 1950s with the polio outbreak. Vaccines since then have quashed other infectious diseases.
Now, the debate about vaccination and the battle against misinformation has created a conundrum for Combs.
“We live in a generation where we haven’t had to deal with an outbreak of infectious disease at this level,” she said.
The older generation generally gets it, Combs said. They’ve lived through polio, pneumonia, measles and vaccines. She said they recognize vaccines as a gift. It’s the highest vaccinated generation.
At this point, 91 percent of the 65-and-older population in Southwest Oklahoma has received at least one dose of the vaccine and 80 percent are fully vaccinated, Combs said.
“I am grateful to each of those who came out to get vaccinated and to all who helped get the vaccines out,” she said.
The past 19 months have brought extreme stress for Combs. Long hours and seven-day weeks have taken their toll, she said. It has a payoff, she said.
“I love working in public health,” she said.
Combs said the love remains despite angry residents cursing and griping out of her staff. Being asked to isolate or quarantine following exposure to the virus often escalated and created pressure point moments.
Finding comfort in her faith, Combs said pressure from an unexpected avenue has been amplified due to false information. It’s another hurdle to health care. She said it’s one removed with the vaccine.
“Yes, it is burdensome to hear how the very thing we know will make a difference in this pandemic is viewed by some as lack of faith in God’s power,” she said. “Yes, it’s frustrating to hear and read all the conspiracy theories or the undermining of the good work health care professionals and subject matter experts are doing.”
But it won’t break the spirit that called Combs into the world of public health in 1994 when she took a part-time job with the Oklahoma State Department of Health while attending the University of Oklahoma. She said she started as a temp; she’d been pursuing psychology as a focus of interest but was then “bit by the bug.”
“I realized the role and impact the profession has on every person,” he said. “It was then I decided I just wanted to pursue something in this field.”
Over the past two years, Combs has been anywhere she’s needed to urge proper safety measures and precautions during the pandemic. That means countless miles traveled from her Jackson County home to city council meetings and public events throughout the region where she can update the public with information she hopes will keep them healthy and alive.
Beginning with the early meetings, Combs said her primary mission has been educating the public about the virus and what to do to lower chances of exposure. In the pandemic’s beginnings, it was naïve to believe everything would be textbook.
“We didn’t have the experience yet,” she said. “We had no idea what was to come.”
Combs credits prior contingency trainings to helping have some idea of what to do in a catastrophic event like the pandemic. But you can only plan so big.
Combs finds hope in the partnerships created to strengthen the response throughout the pandemic. Churches, schools, county commissioners, city officials all have offered their facilities to provide testing and vaccination clinics as well as sent their staff to help in support, which has been huge, she said.
The battle against the pandemic has pushed progress forward, according to Combs. This includes health care beyond the pandemic. The future is here in many ways, she said.
“COVID has pushed us to use technology,” she said. “This push may actually open doors to the expansion of virtual health or telehealth options allowing those with transportation or other limiting factors access healthcare and even specialists from their home.”
Calling the public health field “a best kept secret,” Combs said the awareness of the county health department’s services to the community has increased. For people to understand how public health touches the life of every person and every community is key to supporting its efforts.
With colleagues she calls “some of the best in the field,” Combs believes the efforts better the lives of all.
“In public health, we have the opportunity to make a difference across a population,” she said. “Of course, we can’t prevent death but we can identify strategies, policies and/or practices that prevent pre-mature death and improve quality of life across a population which is not only exciting but certainly worthwhile.
“With all of that,” she said, “I love my job.”
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.