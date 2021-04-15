The Oklahoma House of Representatives will hold a public comment session today to hear from Oklahomans who submitted redistricting plans for House districts.
The hearing, to begin at 3 p.m. in Room 206 of the State Capitol, will be livestreamed from https://okhouse.gov/Video/Default.aspx
“We want Oklahomans to be involved in every step of the redistricting process,” said Rep. Ryan Martinez, R-Edmond, chair of the House Redistricting Committee. “This process will determine legislative and congressional districts and ultimately who represents them at the state and the U.S. Capitol. They need to have a say in the process and be able to ask questions and give input.”
Every 10 years, the Legislature is constitutionally required to redraw Oklahoma’s legislative and congressional district boundaries to reflect population changes following the decennial census. The House Redistricting Committee in February adopted redistricting rules and guidelines, and set parameters for public map submissions. Map submissions were limited to Oklahoma residents.
Redistricting plans for state legislative districts must be completed by May 28, the constitutionally mandated conclusion of the first regular legislative session following the end of the census. Congressional redistricting has no deadline, but the Legislature plans to reconvene in a special session to complete its work in time for the 2022 elections. The special session is necessary because Census data is delayed this year until Sept. 30.
Additional information about the redistricting process is available at https://okhouse.gov/Publications/Redistricting.aspx.