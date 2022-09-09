Members of the public have really come through royally for a pup named King.
Christina Keith said that after reading the story of King, who is suffering from caustic burns, “so many people have donated.” About $900 has been donated to help with the dog’s recovery a Lawton Veterinary Hospital. He’s got at leas another three weeks to go.
Keith said he has hope for a new home, as well.
“A lot of people are interested in adopting him,” she said.
King has been suffering from deep chemical burns on his back.
Keith said she noticed the small dog had paint on him about three weeks ago. Then she didn’t see him for a week.
King, his sister Bella and another dog named Chico, belong to Keith’s neighbor in the 2500 block of Southwest H Avenue. There are nine kids in the home between the ages of 3 and 13. She saw him when some of the boys told her their sister poured bleach on him to try and remove the paint. She said she called Animal Control but didn’t see him until the next day.
The small black dog Keith saw was suffering “life-threatening” injuries to his back. At this point, she said, he was beginning to rot from his untreated wounds. He was taken then to Lawton Veterinary Hospital.
The vet told Keith it would have to have been industrial bleach poured on King to cause the injuries. With hydrotheraphy and rehabilitation, the little black dog is thriving. He is assured a new home when his treatment is complete, she said.
The Animal Control officer told Keith she could find new homes for Chico and Bella. After being neutered, spayed and vaccinated, the two dogs are back at the home where King was injured. This concerns Keith. She hopes to get them adopted or, at least, fostered.
“I need to get them out of there,” she said.
Keith is cautious in where the little dogs go. She said she will have to make a home visit and need vet references, as well as personal references.
The two dogs have been raised around children but aren’t housebroken, Keith said. The two do have one thing going for them is they are loving, she said.