Members of the public have really come through royally for a pup named King.

Christina Keith said that after reading the story of King, who is suffering from caustic burns, “so many people have donated.” About $900 has been donated to help with the dog’s recovery a Lawton Veterinary Hospital. He’s got at leas another three weeks to go.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

