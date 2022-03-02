Lawton residents will have a new opportunity for some life lessons on Thursday at the Great plains Technology Center during the first installment of the “Improve & Empower” lecture series.
Lawton Police Chief James Smith will call upon his over 30 years of service in law enforcement and the military to offer insights about PTSD and its risk factors, signs and symptoms.
The lecture, “PTSD: Supporting Those Who Serve,” is part of a new concept, one that Michelle Churchwell, from the center’s Adult Career Development Department, said aligns with the center’s mission statement.
“Our mission is to prepare individuals for success in work and life,” Churchwell said. “We do that first part very well in our classes, preparing our students for the business world, these monthly lectures we hope will help our community members in their personal lives.”
Each lecture in the “Improve & Empower” series is free and open to the public, attendees are asked to register if they would like to attend.
“We do want to make sure that we have enough space and materials for everyone, so we ask that they call us if they would like to attend,” Churchwell said.
Attendees may register by calling 250-5500.
“This is the first one in our series, and right now we have four of them lined up, but we hope to keep this going into the next semester. I would say that if anyone has any ideas for a lecture or skills that they would like to share to reach out to us for a future workshop,” Churchwell said.
The next lecture in the series will be “Recognizing Red Flags: Signs of an Unhealthy Relationship.” Experts from the New Directions Domestic Abuse Emergency Shelter will discuss how to spots the signs of an unhealthy relationship. The lecture will take place on April 7.
“We are really appreciative of our community, they continue to support us, and we wanted to do something meaningful to give back,” Churchwell said. “We designed these lectures with that in mind.”