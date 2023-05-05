OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Corporation Commission voted Thursday to approve an agreement that will allow Public Service Company of Oklahoma to move forward with plans to build three solar farms and three wind farms.

Attorney General Gentner Drummond, who announced the settlement agreement last week, said Corporation Commission approval allows PSO to move forward with a $2.5 billion plan that will ultimately provide 995 megawatts of power production “in exchange for significant protections for PSO customers.” He said the plan would add an average of $1.95 per month to customer utility bills for several months in 2025. But by 2026 is expected to reduce the average customer’s bill by $2.58 per month because of production tax credits and reductions in fuel usage.

